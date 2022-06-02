PTI’s long march: PHC grants Imran Khan transit bail

The Peshawar High Court grants Imran Khan a three-week transit bail. Photo: AFP/file

PESHAWAR: Ahead of PTI’s second long march to Islamabad, the Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday granted Imran Khan three-week transit bail against a surety bond of Rs50,000.

The PTI chairman moved the PHC against his possible arrest in case he marches to Islamabad again. PHC Chief Justice Qaiser Rasheed accepted the plea. Imran had appeared in court to file his plea in a personal capacity.

However, media representatives and reporters were barred from attending the hearing as the court's doors were closed when Imran arrived.

PTI seeks SC's permission for another long march

The PTI filed a petition in the apex court seeking permission for a second long march to Islamabad.

The party chairman had abruptly announced the end of his "Azadi March" on March 26 and had given the government a six-day ultimatum to announce a date for a general election. He had later said he called the march off due to fear of bloodshed.

The petition argued that the court should order that PTI be allowed to hold peaceful protests and gatherings in Islamabad and that no obstacles should be put in the way of PTI protests in any city.