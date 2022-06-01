Prince Harry, Meghan Markle risk ‘destabilizing’ the entire monarchy on Jubilee visit

Experts fear Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could end up destabilizing the entire monarchy.

This claim has been made by royal expert Camilla Tominey made this claim according to the Daily Mail.

She admitted to the publication, “You can include the Sussexes but you don't want there to be some sort of Harry and Meghan sideshow going on when the main event must be the Queen.”

“The Palace has a degree of control over Harry and Meghan while they're in the confines of Buckingham Palace and the confines of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations official, but there's nothing to stop them freelancing and doing their own thing while they're in the UK.”

She also added, “Of course, if they're going to be seen out and about with their children, it's going to generate publicity.”

“Equally, there will be other members of the Royal Family who are doing the daily grind who will resent being overshadowed by Harry and Meghan, even if they don't admit it.”

“You're not going to want to have the likes of Princess Anne and the Earl and Countess of Wessex, for instance, who, day in day out, plant trees, unveil plaques and go to the opening of royal envelopes, only to have the media focus completely on Harry and Meghan who aren't playing a role at all in the so-called family Firm.”