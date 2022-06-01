Jake Gyllenhaal hints at future collaboration with oldest sibling Maggie

Jake Gyllenhaal has recently hinted at an upcoming “creative collaboration” with his oldest sister Maggie Gyllenhaal.



While speaking with InStyle, the Brokeback Mountain star revealed that he and his sister Maggie “are working on a secret project”.

"We actually talk about it more now than ever, and I would love to work with her. We are working together on something right now, just creatively, not as actors, which I am enjoying so much,” remarked the 41-year-old.

The Zodiac actor continued, “I don't think I can say yet. But, she's an incredible writer, and she's an incredible filmmaker, and I have known that for a long time. And now the world knows it.”

To note, Maggie earned Oscar nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay, earlier this year, for her directorial debut The Lost Daughter.

“I would love to work with her. I’d love to act in one of her films or wherever she needs me,” asserted Jake.

Adding to this, the Prisoners actor elaborated on his relationship with his sister, saying, “Since we have been kids, I have been basically her assistant or whatever form she needs me to be in, so I will continue to be that.”

“I am her little brother, and if anyone's a younger sibling, they understand what I mean,” he concluded.