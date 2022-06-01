Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘spoiling’ Jubilee return with royal fights

Royal experts fear Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘might spoil’ the Jubilee fun with their ‘tiffs’ against the Royal Family.

This claim has been made by former royal protection officer Simon Morgan.

Mr Morgan, who now runs a security business of his own spoke of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s visit to the UK, as well as their visible absence from many official events.

While offering a possible explanation for the decision he was quoted saying, “If they are staying at Frogmore Cottage they are going to be extremely secure there and that may be why they are not doing anything away from the main Platinum Jubilee events because they will not have protection for that".

He also went on to say, The jubilee is one of the highest risk events for years - and the Met have a duty of care to protect those attending, especially the royal family and foreign dignitaries."