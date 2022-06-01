 
Why didn't Meghan Markle's mother take her away from her father?

By Web Desk
June 01, 2022
Why didnt Meghan Markles mother take her away from her father?

The Duchess of Sussex has avoided visiting  her father Thomas Markle, who has  been attacking her since her marriage to Prince Harry.

Meghan continues to draw criticism over her reluctance to visit her ailing father who was hospitalized recently.

Commenting on the Duchess' relationship with her parents, royal biographer Angela Levin wrote, "Where was Meghan's mother during her teenage years with her father. If she had a bad relationship with him why didn't she take her away. Heard she was possibly a travel guide."

The former American actress is due to attend Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations along with her husband Prince Harry and two children.

The royal couple is living in the United States after stepping down from their royal duties.