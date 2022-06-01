 
close
Tuesday May 31, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Khloe Kardashian shows off her toned tummy in sports top amid reunion rumours with Triston Thomson

Tristan Thompson's ex looked smashing in a tinny top and leggings at her home gym

By Web Desk
June 01, 2022
Khloe Kardashian shows off her toned tummy in sports top amid reunion rumours with Triston Thomson

 Khloe Kardashian left fans baffled as she flaunted  her incredible fit figure in stunning gym wear top on Monday.

The ex of Tristan Thompson looked smashing in a tinny top and leggings at her home gym.

The American Tv star  looked extra slim as she shared new gym pics to tease her ex Triston Thomson.

Khloe Kardashian shows off her toned tummy in sports top amid reunion rumours with Triston Thomson

Khloe's post comes after she talked in-depth about her personal life. During the chat, the blonde bombshell said that she has 'no drama' with ex Tristan Thompson who cheated on her several times, even having a baby with one of his lovers.