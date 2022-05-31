Justin Bieber’s sweet wish for little sis Jazmyn will melt your heart!

Justin Bieber showered love on his little sister Jazmyn Bieber as he celebrated her 14th birthday with adorable throwback pictures.



Taking to Instagram, the Peaches hit-maker penned the sweetest wish for his ‘precious’ baby sister alongside a series of photographs with her.

The 28-year-old musician captioned the post, “Can’t believe im saying this but Happy 14th birthday to the sweetest, most beautiful, precious, little sis a brother could ask for!!”

“Love you,” he wrote in his tribute.





In the first picture, Justin poses with his sister donning a white shirt, cap and pair of sunglasses whereas Jazmyn looked cute in a red t-shirt. The other two images featured the duo from their childhood days.

Jazmyn and Jaxon are the singer’s half-siblings from his father Jeremy’s previous relationship with Erin Wagner. Justin has one more half-sister, Bay, whom his dad share with wife Chelsey.

He is also a step brother to Chelsey’s daughter from her previous relationship named Allie Rebelo.

Earlier, the singer spent quality time with his wife Hailey Bieber and Jazmyn two weeks ago in Canada when she shared a picture of them together with caption, “Fam time.”







