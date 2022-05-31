Camila Cabello poses with Cuban artist Yotuel ahead of upcoming collab

Camila Cabello channelled angelic looks to tease her upcoming release as the singer posed with Cuban musician Yotuel.
Taking to Instagram, the Havana hitmaker dropped fresh photos to rejoice her fans with hints about her next project.
"Guess what song is next. Mi hermano @yotuel is here," she captioned the post.
Dressed up in a sheer white corset and flowing skirt, the 25-year-old looked gorgeous while posing in front of a scenic landscape of mountains.
The post came after Cabello clapped back at her rude fans who kept interrupting her six-minute performance at the Stade de France in Paris with chanting.
“Playing back our performance and I can’t believe people were singing their team's anthem so loud during our performance," she expressed on Twitter.
“Like my team and I worked tirelessly for so long to bring right vibes and give a good show,” she added before concluding.
