Rachel Zegler teases her casting in 'The Hunger Games' prequel? Tweet goes viral

Rachel Zegler has sent social media into a frenzy after her cryptic tweet appeared to be about her casting in The Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, the 21-year-old West Side Story star wrote, "Listen up….. can y’all grow restfully? are you becoming an individual resting decisively?"

According to Daily Mail, the tweet broke the internet as fans pointed out that the first letter of each word in her post spells Lucy Gray Baird - the main character in the novel.

However, the actor or her rep hasn't cleared the message of her tweet which came a day after the main casting for the show was announced.

The prequel novel has been penned by Suzanne Collins and its plot sets 60 years before the original trilogy.

Meanwhile, Zegler will soon appear on the big screen in Warner Bros.' Shazam! Fury of the Gods.