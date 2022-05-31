Diplo speaks out after he was refused entry into Cannes party: Watch

Diplo broke his silence to detail how he was refused entry into the Caness Film Festival party the DJ was hired to work at.
Taking to Instagram, the 43-year-old star DJ dropped a video to call out the luxurious yacht party on Monday.
“I was booked to DJ a yacht party in Cannes but security wouldn’t let me in,” he said while adding, “The yacht was empty so I was about to take the L and go get food.”
The video also showed a woman telling the security at the bash that 'he's the DJ'.
Despite Diplo's effort to explain that the owner of the yacht hired him, the guard still refused to let him in the event.
“Luckily the owner was walking by and let me in,” he added.
Diplo captioned the video, "Next time I’m adding myself to the guest list."
The DJ has bagged a total of three Grammy Awards for his superhit tracks including Where Are U Now.
