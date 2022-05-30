Hailey Bieber puts her toned legs and abs on display as she enjoys outing with Kendall Jenner

 
Monday May 30, 2022
Entertainment

By Web Desk
May 30, 2022
Justin Bieber's model wife Hailey Bieber amazed onlookers as she put her abs on display in crop top while showing off her legs in very short shorts as she appeared with Kendall Jenner in Los Angeles.

The 25-year-old supermodel kept it low key Sunday  she was rocked purple athletic shorts and a matching cut off top with a gray hoodie while spending a girls' day with Kendall Jenner  in the Westwood area.

The fashionista looked very fit in her running shorts that put the statuesque model's long legs on display. She had rolled the waistband down to better show off her toned abs.

Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner sat in the car while Hailey made her purchase as The Kardashian's star had already picked up some fruits in Beverly Hills. 