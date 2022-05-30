A$AP Rocky shares his thoughts on fatherhood: ‘Not people who Discriminate’

A$AP Rocky is sharing his views on fatherhood, not expecting a saint but a cool child.

The rapper, who recently welcomed a baby boy with his girlfriend Rihanna, spoke to Dazed magazine for their summer 2022 issue where he shared how he envisions himself as a dad and what he wants to instill in his kids.

"I will always remind my children to never lose their imagination, even as adults, no matter what," says the 33-year-old.

" I actually love to watch cartoons – I've watched like Teletubbies, Blue's Clues, Yo Gabba Gabba, Peppa Pig, and Baby Shark."

As a father, Rocky says he hopes to "raise open-minded children" and "not people who discriminate."

"And I'm not trying to describe a saint, but realistically, I just want a cool child with cool parents," he adds.

Last week, a source close to the couple told PEOPLE that the "Diamonds" singer, 34, and Rocky are "doing great" as they take on their new roles as parents.



