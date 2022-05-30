Amber Heard had high expectations from Elon Musk?

Elon Musk apparently disappointed Amber Heard by staying away from Johnny Depp's defamation trial against the actress.

The Business tycoon did not take stand in Johnny Depp's defamation trial and appeared reluctant to poked his nose into the legal fight between the two exes.

However, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO issued a very positive statement on the bombshell trial that aired good, bad and some dirty things about the ex couple.

Breaking his silence on the case, Musk wished the couple: “I hope they both move on. At their best, they are each incredible."

Amber Heard and Musk are believed to have dated on and off between 2016 and 2018 and the SpaceX boss was named on her witness list for the trial.

The Aquaman star's lawyers, during opening statements, said that Depp had been “obsessed” with Musk. The former spouses’ agent Christian Carino previously testified at the trial that Heard was dating Musk at around the same time as she was trying to reconcile with her husband.

Musk, who was initially thought to be a witness in Johnny Depp's defamation trial against amber Heard, has apparently felt about Depp's popularity among his fans as he did not speak even a single word against him and adopted a very balanced approach.

He seemingly disappointed Heard as she was expecting the billionaire would take the stand to defend her with his testimony against Johnny Depp.



Musk kept himself away from explosive trial to avoid rift with the actor after knowing that Depp is attracting more support and coming out on top in the court of public opinion.