Did Hailey Bieber’s best friend shade Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty? See here

Hailey Bieber's BFF Justine Skye seemingly threw major shade at Selena Gomez in a Snapchat story

Selena Gomez seems to be busy minding her business with her beauty brand Rare, however, the singer/actress found herself in a controversy over the weekend after it was reported that Hailey Bieber’s bestie, Justine Skye, seemingly ‘shaded’ her.

In screenshots shared extensively online by fans, Justine took to Snapchat to share a snap that read, “Making TikToks everyday like you haven’t got a shitty makeup brand to run? Hmmm… Just whack as hell.”

Fans of Selena were quick to react to the snap, seemingly directed towards the Rare Beauty founder, who has been quite active on TikTok recently.

Backlash was quick and intense, with fans not only defending Selena, but also her makeup brand, with one fan writing, “Yeah let’s not act like Rare Beauty is not good. Selena snapped!”

Another commented, “Rare Beauty is one of the best celebrity makeup brands on the market you have to give Selena her 10s.”

Yet another Selena fan said: “Sorry, her acting like RARE beauty isn’t successful to make her friend (Hailey) feel better is hilarious.”

Justine has since responded to the controversy, saying that her Snapchat account was ‘hacked’, however, fans seem less than convinced.

Many also pointed out that Hailey and Justine have been known to be allegedly ‘obsessed’ with Selena since years.

It is important to note that Hailey is now married to popstar Justin Bieber, who earlier dated Selena for years before settling down with Hailey.