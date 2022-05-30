Nick Jonas opens up on how fatherhood has changed his life: Deets inside

Nick Jonas has recently spoken up on how becoming a father to a baby girl has changed his perspective about life.



Speaking to Variety , the singer-songwriter noted, “The weight of everything is much more intense. I think it’s now about trying to be as present as possible and as thoughtful as you can be for your family, but also for other people's journeys.”

The Jealous hit-maker added that his daughter Maltie Marie Jonas, whom he shares with Priyanka Chopra, is a blessing in his life.

“I am so grateful for Malti Marie and the wonderful perspective of being a parent,” he remarked.

Meanwhile, the singer-actor also shared a tweet a day after deadly Texas massacre in which he sent his condolences to the devastated families as per magazine.

“As a father, as an uncle, I can’t not think about the kids and all the lives that were lost,” he continued.

Adding to this, the Levels crooner mentioned, “I am hoping for change to happen and we will see the end of this.”

Meanwhile, Jonas was honoured with the Golden Glove award at the event for his “diabetes advocacy”.

“I look to the people that helped me through my journey including my family, my friends, and I want tonight to be about them. But the foundation decided to give me this honour and it just kind of feels bizarre in some ways, but I’m really grateful,” he said.

To note, the singer has been dealing with Type 1 diabetes for over last 16 years.