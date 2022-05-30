Dwayne Johnson’s daughter Simone Johnson announces new WWE moniker: Photo

Dwayne Johnson’s oldest daughter Simone Johnson has recently disclosed her new professional wrestling name as she is going to make her World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) debut later this year.



On Sunday, the 20-year-old turned to her Instagram story to share an image of a black background with her moniker Ava Raine in red, the name she will now go by in the wrestling profession.





When Simone announced the same news on Twitter, she was slammed by her followers for abandoning her family name.

To this, she responded, “A name doesn’t discredit any prior accomplishments from any family.”

The Jumanji actor's daughter continued, “I could build my entire career around my father & people would still bash me anyway.”

It is pertinent to mention that Dwayne’s – famously known as The Rock – daughter changed her name after almost two years of joining WWE in September 2020.

Earlier, the Fast and Furious star complimented his daughter after her deal with WWE.

“What an honour that my daughter wants to follow in my footsteps but more importantly, follow in my footsteps sounds cliché, but she actually wants to create and blaze her own path, which is so important,” he remarked.

For the unversed, Simone is the first child of the Baywatch star who he shares with Dany Gracia. Other of his two youngest daughters are with his wife Lauren Hashian.