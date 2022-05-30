Meghan Markle ‘will be disappointed’ by royal balcony snub

Experts warn Meghan Markle must be “disappointed” by the snub on the royal balcony after having worked tirelessly to “get her own biopic” in the US.
This warning has been issued by Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell.
According to Express UK, he claimed, “I think Meghan’s producing, directing and starring in her own version of her life – her own biopic – which is playing out on the American stage.”
“I think they will care that they’re not on the balcony because that is a picture that will relate to their American platform.”
This claim has come barely a few weeks after the Queen announced her intentions to limit the balcony appearance to those “members of the Royal Family who are currently undertaking official public duties.”
