David Beckham wishes elder sister Lynne on 50th birthday with sweet throwback pics

File Footage

David Beckham dropped sweet throwback pictures to mark his elder sister Lynne's 50th birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the former footballer shared a sweet old photograph with his siblings and another of his sis Lynne who likes to keep her life private.

“Happy 50th Lynne hope you have an amazing day sis you deserve it,” the 47-year-old sports star captioned the post.

He added, “P.s sorry about the second @lynnebeckhambriggs1972 @sandra_beckham49 @jo_jo_beckham_ @tedbeckhamdavid sorry about the pic dad.”

In the first picture, a young David can be seen posing with his sisters alongside dad Ted Beckham and the next photo features a close up shot of the birthday girl.

The siblings had a strained relationship when Lynne married Colin Every in 1999 and David did not approve of her husband. However, it appears that the two have now made amends.



