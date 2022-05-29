Anne-Marie pulls away beau Slowthai as he clashes with bouncers in London

Anne-Marie stepped put for a loved-up date night with new boyfriend Slowthai who was later seen clashing with bouncers in London.

According to The Mirror, the Rockabye hitmaker was spotted arriving hand-in-hand with her beau at a club.

However, the 27-year-old rapper got mad at bouncers when he was ejected from the venue.

The outlet reported that the 31-year-old singer was seen trying to pull him away while the hip-hop artist yelled, “Do you know who my family are, you (expletive)?

Photo Credit: The Mirror

“Welcome to the family, yeah... you want to see something? You think you’re a serious guy? Let’s see how serious you are,” he was heard saying.

An onlooker also spilt the beans on the incident while saying, “Anne-Marie was seen trying to stop her partner as he hurled abuse at the doorman. He was pretty riled up.

“Eventually, the pair walked up the road and got into a waiting van. They seemed like they were a couple,” the outlet quoted.