Kim Kardashian slammed for not ‘actually’ eating vegan food

Kardashians fans have been calling out Kim Kardashian for not actually eating any vegan food in her recent promotion video.
Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the 41-year-old diva dropped a video show recorded for the brand Beyond Meat to advocate for a vegetarian diet.
In the controversial clip, the Skims founder can be seen tasting some of the food presented by a male attendant by her side.
However, fans didn’t spare the chance to mock the reality star after noticing that the influencer didn’t actually take a single bite of the food.
Sparking massive backlash on social media, netizens bombarded the post with scathing comments.
“I ain't buying it because you ain't eating it.,” one fan wrote while another wrote, “Kim on her path to being a comedian,”
A third comment read, “This is like kendall's pepsi advertisement.”
“I'm so inspired by @beyondmeat's mission and excited to share their delicious plant-based products with all of you as their Chief Taste Consultant,” she wrote in her caption.
