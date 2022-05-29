Meghan Markle to think 'what would Diana have done' as she makes UK comeback

Meghan Markle is told to not anger the royals as she prepared to return to UK.
The Duchess of Sussex, who is infamous for not conforming to the royal family traditions, is told to beware during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, especially when she does not hold a positive opinion in the minds of Britons.
Psychologist, Dr Arthur Cassidy told GB News: “There are many issues here surrounding this proposed visit of Harry and Meghan.”
Speaking about Meghan's past practices to snub royal traditions, Dr Cassidy continued: “That would be very ungracious because this is the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations.
Dr Cassidy continued: “She will only curtsy to the Queen, she will not go along and conform to royal protocol or comply to that.
“It is a place where Meghan will have to conform as a member of the Royal Family.”
He said: “I would have expected that Prince Harry will have taken the role here and will have said look I’m your husband, do what I tell you, you are part of the royal family, what would Diana have expected of you [Meghan] under the circumstances?”
He added: “By the way, they have generated quite a lot of hostility from the public attitudes.
“They’ve dropped right down the scale, 81 percent are saying, at the moment, no more public money, they should not be funded.
“Also, three out of five are saying look, lose your titles or stop using them.”
Meghan and Harry will return to UK alongside children Archie and Lili next week.
'Elvis:' Tom Hanks described Tom Parker as a 'mercurial and brilliant man'
Kangana Ranaut's 'Dhaakad' had reportedly opened to 2100 screens at the time of its release
Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard: Highly-anticipated outcome expected when deliberations resume on Tuesday
Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston split after four years of marriage less than one year after the Friends series finale
BTS is en route to White House to meet President Joe Biden next week
Tom Cruise starrer 'Top Gun: Maverick' was theatrically released worldwide on May 27