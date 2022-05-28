Camille Vasquez recalls Amber Heard 'crying with no tears' in court: Watch

Camille Vasquez is recollecting Amber Heard 'performance' from when she cried on the stand during her testimony.

During her final arguments, the internet-favourite lawyer referred to words from Heard's acting coach on Friday at Virginia County court.

"Ms Heard's acting coach, Kristina Sexton, testified that Ms Heard has difficulty crying when she is acting. You saw it. Ms Heard sobbing without tears while spinning elaborate, exaggerative accounts of abuse and everything going on in her mind, almost a decade prior while enduring that abuse," said Camille.

"It was a performance. She told you what she thinks you need to hear to convict this man as a domestic abuser and a rapist," added Camille.



Amber Heard's acting coach, Kristinia, earlier in court revealed that the star would often cry during rehearsals.

“I would have to build in time because she’d be sobbing at the beginning of sessions, and we couldn’t work until we got her together”, Sexton said in a December 2019 deposition.

The acting coach also revealed that she could tell Heard’s tears were genuine because “ironically, she has a little difficulty crying acting-wise.”