Johnny Depp’s lawyers destroys Amber Heard’s first amendment argument

Johnny Depp’s lawyers have managed to strike against at Amber Heard’s reliance on the First Amendment in her closing arguments.
Inside the Fairfax, Virginia courtroom, Camille Vasquez began by dubbing Amber Heard’s rebuttal and trial a “performance” and even took a swipe against her accounts of alleged abuse, branding them “a constantly moving target.”
“You saw her get caught in lie after lie,” she began by pointing out.
“Ms Heard has no right to tell the world that Mr Depp physically or sexually assaulted her when that isn’t true. That’s not protected speech.”
“A person's life cannot and should not be destroyed by a baseless charge and no opportunity to defend yourself,” and “That’s why Mr Depp had to bring this change.”
