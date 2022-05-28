Piers Morgan guest asked to avoid arguments with him over Meghan Markle

Piers Morgan guest Kate Smurthwaite, Comedian and activist, was told to avoid rebuttal when it comes to Meghan Markle.

Speaking to Mirror.co.uk in an exclusive interview, Kate revealed that she was given a set of instructions ahead of joining Piers for his show Uncensored.

"They were looking forward to having me on. The only thing was…they’d like me not to mention a couple of the things I had said in our earlier conversation."

She continued to claim: "They didn’t want me criticising or seeking to explain his vindictive obsession with her."

She wrote: "I don’t blame the producer. The job of producing a show like this is 95% about 'censoring'.

"By which I mean selecting which voices and viewpoints will be aired and hence, inevitably, which ones won’t."

Kate added: "This makes Piers Morgan’s interest in free speech appear purely hypocritical, in my view.

"If, as he has subsequently claimed on Twitter, there was no effort to censor me, his producers would not have warned me beforehand to not get "too personal" with Piers when discussing the topic of Meghan."

She went on to add that Piers has a "nasty attitude" and a "childish obsession" with Meghan.

Responding to her claims in a tweet, Piers fired back, saying that he does not censor people on his show.

He tweeted: "I just checked and nobody tried to censor you - we don’t censor guests, that’s the point of the show."