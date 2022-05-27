Johnny Depp’s ‘life at stake’, claims lawyer Camille Vasquez in closing argument

Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez opened her closing argument in the actor’s defamation suit against his ex-wife Amber Heard on Friday, claiming that his ‘life was at stake’.
The New York Post reported that in her closing statements, Vasquez, dressed in all-white, claimed that Heard had filed a ‘false report’ against Depp accusing him of domestic abuse.
She then continued that not only was Depp’s ‘good name’ and reputation was at stake, but also his life.
“What's at stake at this trial is a man's good name. More than that, what is at stake at this trial is a man's life: the life he's lost when he was accused of this heinous crime, and the life he could live when he is finally vindicated,” Vasquez said.
