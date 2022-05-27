Johnny Depp greets security guard outside court, fans laud his humble gesture

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s multi-million dollar defamation trial has received massive attention on the media.
During the trial, several body language experts observed a rise in popularity of the Pirates of the Caribbean actor than his ex-wife.
Once again, a big number of Depp’s fans have been praising the actor for his humble gesture outside the court on Friday.
In the latest video, which has taken the internet by storm, Depp, 58, was seen entering the court. He waved at his fans, who were standing at the gate and screaming ‘We Love You’ for the actor and walked towards the doors.
As he made his way to the entrance, he humbly greeted the security guard while shaking hands with him and asked ‘How are you, sir?’
The Charlie and the Chocolate Factory actor was dressed in a tuxedo and donned his signature pony while appearing in court today.
Earlier, Depp interacted with his fans outside the courthouse, using his iconic Jack Sparrow voice to delight a big crowd of his admirers.
