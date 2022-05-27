Johnny Depp blames ‘side light’ in pics from a day before Amber Heard assaulted him

Johnny Depp blamed the side light and many other factors to defend that he didn't have a bruise before his ex-wife punched him in the face on the couple’s honeymoon amid the bombshell lawsuit.

During the court proceedings on Wednesday, Benjamin Rottenborn showed the jury a photo of the Pirates of the Caribbean star a day before he was allegedly assaulted at the hands of the Aquaman star.

The photos that were posted on social media revealed a bruise below Depp’s left eye which happens to be the same place he alleged Heard hit him.

However, Depp testified that it was an effect caused by a ‘side light’.

When Rottenborn pointed out that the photos were not taken from the side, Depp said, “Light on the side will cause (eye) bone to appear sunken.”

“Whatever mark it is, sunburn, shadow, you had that same mark before you got on the train,” the lawyer said.

“It's pretty difficult to get a sunburn on the train,” Depp said while claiming that another photo was edited.

“That looks like the eyes have been photoshopped,” he said.

The Hollywood A-lister explained, “These things could happen very quickly. If you disagreed. I don't look like myself much but it certainly looks like me with a black eye.”

“It would be difficult to start getting into digital processing with several people on the shot,” he said.