Johnny Depp has Tourette's syndrome? Fact check

Johnny Depp suffering from Tourette's syndrome?

Johnny Depp’s second testimony on the stand has offered fans some major insight into his mental and physical health.

The actor made a quip about having Tourette's syndrome during his time on the stand.

The claim was made on May 25th during the actor’s second time on the stand against his ex-wife.

Ms Heard’s attorneys reacted to his admission by questioning the relevancy of the claim, in reference to what he had been asked.

For those unversed, the speculations began after Mr Depp made a startling claim.

At the time, he was silenced by Ms Heard’s legal team and quipped in response, asking “Oh. It didn’t change everything?”

Judge Penney Azcarate asked him to ‘mind’ his tone and prompted the Pirates of the Caribbean star to apologize and say, “I’m sorry. Tourette’s.”

The 58-year-old’s potential diagnosis for the disease is not yet public knowledge, but Mr Depp has previously mentioned it during a former Los Angeles Times interview where he admitted, “I made odd noises as a child. Just did weird things, like turn off light switches twice. I think my parents thought I had Tourette’s syndrome.”

“I always have this fear if I’m in the theatre that I’ll suddenly stand up and scream or run up on stage. Or if I’m walking down the street with a pal. ‘My God, that pole back there, we have to go back and walk around it’. I think it’s normal. Isn’t it?”