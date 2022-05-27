Johnny Depp mouths 'wow' over a reply from a witness to Amber Heard's lawyer

Hollywood star Johnny Depp mouthed the word “wow” during the cross-examination of airport security worker who testified to a 2009 domestic violence "altercation" involving Amber Heard.

Beverly Leonard told the court that she was in the baggage claim area when she “observed [Heard] with a travelling companion” and that “they got into an altercation where Heard had grabbed her travelling companion and pulled something from her neck.”

Leonard continued, she went over “to try to break up what appeared to be a fight”, asked a colleague to help her and “stepped in between them, and separated them, stopping any further injuries or escalation.”

She also said Ms Heard had “pulled a necklace off of her, and I observed her having it in her hand.”

Ms Heard seemed to “not be very steady on her feet” and her eyes were “blurry and watery”, Ms Leonard gave testimony, adding, “I could smell alcohol”.

During Ms Leonard’s cross-examination, Ms Bredehoft suggested that the witness had reached out to Mr Depp’s legal counsel “late last night” so that “you can get on TV”.



“You know that this trial is being televised right?” Ms Heard’s lawyer asked Ms Leonard, who replied: “Yes.”

“So you know that if you have something that might be significant to say, that way you can get on TV right?” Ms Bredehoft pressed.

“No, I had no desire to be on television,” Ms Leonard replied, as Mr Depp mouthed “wow” over Ms Bredehoft’s line of questioning.