Meghan Markle ‘won’t tolerate mean behaviour’ towards Harry at Jubilee

File Footage

Meghan Markle is said to be making sure that she and husband, Prince Harry, are respected on their trip back to the UK for the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations, reported Heat magazine.



While the Duke and Duchess want to avoid as much spotlight as possible on their visit in an effort to not overshadow the Queen on her Jubilee, an insider spilled to the outlet that Meghan has told Harry that he ‘must take no nonsense’.

A friend of Meghan reportedly said: “She's fully aware that they'll be walking into the lion's den when they arrive in the UK.”

“She knows how important it is to Harry that she's there at his side, but coming face-to-face with certain members of The Firm – who she claimed made their lives a misery – is a horrible prospect.”

The source went on to state that Meghan “will not tolerate any eye-rolling, snide put-downs or mean-spirited behaviour towards her or Harry.”

“She wants to know, if it came to it, that Harry's prepared to step up and be that same protective partner he was during their time in England… She wants Harry to promise he'll pack up and leave if they're disrespected,” the insider continued.