Prince Harry’s silence over Thomas Markle’s stroke under fire: ‘It’s inexcusable!’

Prince Harry slammed for remaining silent over Thomas Markle’s hospital visit amid continued estrangement.
This claim has been made by royal expert Richard Kay, in one of his latest pieces for the Daily Mail.
He wrote, “But perhaps the most baffling failure of all was Harry's.”
Even now, four years later, it is hard to understand why Harry did not meet his girlfriend's father in person, as any prospective son-in-law would do.”
“There must have been countless opportunities for Harry (and Meghan) to have paid a private visit to her father — long before he started giving interviews.”
While Mr Kay admits Mr Markle’s claims against Prince Harry “hadly helped,” it “cannot excuse Harry's own behavior.”
Before concluding he urged the Duke to reach out to his estranged father-in-law and added, “Is it really too late for Harry to put the past behind him and reach out to poorly Mr Markle? I don't think so — but if he does not I fear he may come to regret it.”
Hrithik Roshan is no longer keeping his romance with ladylove Saba Azad under the wraps
Kim Kardashian apologised to her family for how her ex Kanye West has talked about them in the past
Queen Elizabeth blasted for not being ‘a good judge of character’ whenever it has come to Prince Andrew
Amber Heard stated that she donated the settlement amount to charity because she was 'never interested in Johnny's...
Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash has all been about Bollywood starry couples
Nick Jonas says 'it’s a blessing' to have his little girl Malti Marie home after she spend 100 plus days in NICU