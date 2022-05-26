Prince Harry’s silence over Thomas Markle’s stroke under fire: ‘It’s inexcusable!’

Prince Harry slammed for remaining silent over Thomas Markle’s hospital visit amid continued estrangement.

This claim has been made by royal expert Richard Kay, in one of his latest pieces for the Daily Mail.

He wrote, “But perhaps the most baffling failure of all was Harry's.”



Even now, four years later, it is hard to understand why Harry did not meet his girlfriend's father in person, as any prospective son-in-law would do.”

“There must have been countless opportunities for Harry (and Meghan) to have paid a private visit to her father — long before he started giving interviews.”

While Mr Kay admits Mr Markle’s claims against Prince Harry “hadly helped,” it “cannot excuse Harry's own behavior.”

Before concluding he urged the Duke to reach out to his estranged father-in-law and added, “Is it really too late for Harry to put the past behind him and reach out to poorly Mr Markle? I don't think so — but if he does not I fear he may come to regret it.”