Johnny Depp admits executives were ‘quite upset’ over bad press

Johnny Depp breaks down a moment when Warner Bros. executives became “quite upset” following Amber Heard’s ‘consistently bad press’.

The actor took the stand in Fairfax, Virginia and was quoted telling the judge and jury, “Warner Bros. was starting to get quite upset about some of the things that were being said about me in the press that was constant, constant, constant hit pieces.”

He also went on to reference his thought process at the time and added, “On one level, yes, it's just acting. It's just movies, but it's business and it's your word.”

“I had given my word to them and I felt responsible that I had to tell them exactly what was going on and that it was gonna end up ugly.”