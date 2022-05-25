Brooklyn Beckham flaunts his new body art featuring wedding vows to Nicola Peltz

File Footage

Brooklyn Beckham showed off his new huge tattoo of wedding vows that he got as a tribute to his wife Nicola Peltz.



The budding chef took to Instagram stories as he dropped a black-and-white picture unveiling his new ink on the inner side of his arm.

“Nicola when you walked down the aisle you took my breath away you look so beautiful tonight and always,” the tattoo on his arm read.

It added, “Let me start by saying that words cannot even describe my love for you just looking at you I see my future and it feels like a dream.”

“You are my world and I continue to fall more in love with you every single day,” it further read. “Having you in my life is the best thing that has ever happened to me as you have made me become the man I am today.”

The writing on his body art continued: “I have been looking forward to this day for so long, because today is the day I get to marry you, my forever babe, my love and my best friend, Nicola - today you become my partner, my other half - and my family and because of that I am the luckiest man in the world to be able to spend the rest of my life with you.”

Promising to be an ideal man for his actor wife, Brooklyn added in his vows, “I promise to be the best partner, the best husband and man and to always take care of you, to make you laugh, feel safe and more importantly loved.”

“I can't wait to live out our dreams together and have lots of babies and be yours forever because you are forever mine,” he concluded.

The couple tied the knot in April in a lavish star studded wedding surrounded by their loved ones at Nicola’s father's estate in Florida.