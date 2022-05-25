Amber Heard claims rejected as Johnny Depp defamation case enters final week

President of DC Comics-based film production at Warner Brothers, Walter Hamada has seemingly rejected Amber Heard claims as he testified about Heard´s contract with the studio for the Aquaman series on Tuesday.



Hollywood superstar Johnny Depp’s lawyers called their first rebuttal witness after the judge denied the dismissal motion by The Rum Diary star.

Walter Hamada said that Heard´s compensation for Aquaman 2 was not affected by anything said by Johnny Depp´s former attorney, Adam Waldman.

He said it was not the practice of Warner Brothers to renegotiate contracts although he acknowledged that the studio did so for the other Aquaman star, Jason Momoa.

The DC boss went on to say there had been "conversations" about recasting Heard´s role in Aquaman 2 but that was because of a perceived lack of "chemistry" between her and co-star Momoa.

"The reality is it´s not uncommon on movies for two leads to not have chemistry," he said. "You know it when you see it."

The Syrup actor’s legal team has claimed Heard's role and compensation for Aquaman 2 was harmed by allegedly defamatory remarks made about her by Waldman.

Waldman´s statements form the basis of the counterclaim for defamation filed by Heard, who earned $1 million for "Aquaman" and $2 million for "Aquaman 2."