Sarah Ferguson gushes over daughters Eugenie, Beatrice and their husbands

Sarah Ferguson is one doting mother… and mother-in-law to her daughters Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice and their husbands!
In a chat with OK! Magazine, the Duchess of York, who is known to close friends as ‘Fergie’, revealed: “With regards to partying, I have the best rookie son in laws.”
She went on to refer to Eugenie’s husband, Jack Brooksbank’s role as the brand ambassador for Casamigos tequila, happily sharing that “one used to work for a tequila company.”
Fergie then shared that she actually knew Beatrice’s husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, before he married her daughter, revealing: “They've got great friends and a lot of their friends are my friends. Yeah, I love my son in law. I've known Edo all my life. I'm his brother's godmother.”
She then simply stated: “I like partying.”
Princess Eugenie tied the knot with Jack in October, 2018, while Princess Beatrice married ‘Edo’ in July 2020.
