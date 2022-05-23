Kriti Sanon all set to embark on a fitness journey as an entrepreneur: Pic

Kriti Sanon has recently shared the news on her social media in which she announces to shift in her career from a Bollywood actress to an entrepreneur.



On Monday morning, the Luka Chuppi star turned to Instagram to mark her amazing eight-year journey in the Bollywood industry with her debut movie Heropanti.

Following her successful career as an actress, the 31-year-old is all set to embark on a new venture with the opening of its passion project ‘The Tribe’ on this same day.

Sanon is considered a fitness fanatic in tinsel town she, time and again, gives glimpses of her workout regimen on social media.

In the caption, the diva also shared the story about her weight gain for the movie and how then with the help of trainers, she shed off those kilos from her body.

“I discovered my personal fitness journey post-MIMI when I had to shed the 15 kilos I had put on for the film and we hit a lock-down where gyms were shut,” she wrote.

Moreover, she noted that people around you who are of your mind help you achieve your dream and that is why her tagline for the company is “Your vibe attracts your Tribe”.

She also mentioned in the caption how her trainers and co-founders Robin Behl, Karan Sawhney, and Anushka Nandani became a “huge part of this journey and made me realise that to stay fit, all you need is motivation, the right guidance and someone who can make workouts fun for you no matter where you are”.

“I have always been someone who believes in pushing people I truly believe in and today stands for exactly that. We at The Tribe believe in motivating you to become the best and the fittest version of yourself- Be it with in-studio, group/personal or virtual sessions with some of the coolest, youngest & fittest trainers who will not only push your limits but also make workouts super fun!” she added.

The Dilwale actress also stated in her post that she will introduce the Tribe App later this year which, according to her, “will give you access to anything and everything to do with Fitness & Mindfulness no matter where you are”

See the post here:









