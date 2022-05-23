 
Eminem, Kanye West beef about to start?

By Web Desk
May 23, 2022
Eminem seems to have angered Kanye West with his kind gesture to Pete Davidson on his exit from SNL.

His fans are convinced that Kanye West would diss him over his Instagram post about Pete and the song "Forgot About "Lorne"featuring the Detroit rapper.

Taking to Instagram, the "Lose Yourself" rapper shared an SNL clip of a music video with caption 'Pete stop".

In the music video featuring Eminem's voice, Pete pays tribute to SNL creator Michaels Lorne.

"Kanye West is not going to be happy," said a fan in the comments section.

"Kanye West disses Eminem tomorrow," said another.

Pete Davidson has been dating Kanye's former wife Kim Kardashian after the former celebrity couple's divorce.