 
close
Sunday May 22, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Kourtney Kardashian wears traditional bridal attire to marry Travis Barker in Italy: Photos

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Italy wedding photos

By Web Desk
May 23, 2022
Kourtney Kardashian wears traditional bridal attire to marry Travis Barker in Italy: Photos

American Tv personality Kourtney Kardashian and musician Travis Barker have  pulled out all the stops for their third wedding celebration in Italy.

Kardashian wore a beautiful Dolce & Gabbana dress and veil for her wedding to Travis Barker in Portofino on Sunday.

Kourtney Kardashian wears traditional bridal attire to marry Travis Barker in Italy: Photos

Week  after marrying the drummer at a Santa Barbara courthouse, Kourtney said “I do” to the drummer once more in a lavish ceremony in Italy over the weekend — this time wearing more traditional bridal attire.

Kourtney Kardashian wears traditional bridal attire to marry Travis Barker in Italy: Photos

The 43-year-old walked down the aisle at Castello Brown  wearing a stunning gown and veil, with glam makeup and sheer gloves. While, the Blink-182 drummer, 46, looked dapper in a black suit.

Kourtney Kardashian wears traditional bridal attire to marry Travis Barker in Italy: Photos

The ceremony took place at the L'Ulivetta seaside compound owned by fashion designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, whose designs have been worn by the bride and her famous family members throughout the multi-day festivities.

Kourtney Kardashian wears traditional bridal attire to marry Travis Barker in Italy: Photos

Barker's daughter, Alabama, shared footage from the outdoor ceremony. The photos show Kardashian wearing a white lace minidress — presumably designed by Dolce & Gabbana — paired with sheer white opera-length gloves and a lengthy train embroidered with an image of the Virgin Mary. 

In the pictures, Kourtney  and Barker can be seen kneeling on ornate red and gold cushions during the ceremony, which featured an opulent gold and red floral altar. 

Machine Gun Kelly, Mark Hoppus were among the guests. They were  reportedly  whisked to the wedding venue via speedboats decked out with Bocelli has been tapped to perform at the nuptials.