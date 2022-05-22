The Firm ‘frightened’ of Prince Harry as threats of leaks loom: report

The Royal Family has reportedly been feeling ‘frightened’ by the possibility of Prince Harry leaking details of intimate conversations.

This claim has been made by royal author Ian Lloyd, during his interview with Express Uk.

There, he was quoted telling Express UK, “It's a family and the relationship can be repaired but I think it would need a long-term investment from both sides and I think it would involve Harry spending time here and doing things without giving interviews.”

“The Royal Family are going to be frightened that anything they say will emerge in the next set of interviews - which probably will be when his memoir comes out.”

Before concluding, Mr Lloyd, also referenced the potential contents of the memoir and admitted, “And I am imagining that Charles and William won't come out well from it while Diana will be a saint, much like the Queen. The publishers will want negative stories on Charles.”