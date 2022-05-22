Harry Styles carries Ukrainian flag during NYC concert

Harry Styles is getting much praise and love for his latest released album Harry’s House.
The As It Was singer recently performed on songs from his new album to a fully packed crowd during the exclusive – sold-out One Night Only concert in New York City.
On Friday night, during the concert, the Night Changes singer took the opportunity to express his support for Ukraine amid the Russian invasion.
Towards the end of his set, Styles, 28, performed his hit track Sign of the Times and waved a Ukrainian flag – he grabbed from a fan.
Styles wore a heart-patterned shirt and black leather pants as he carried the flag around on stage with him.
The Watermelon Sugar singer previously worked with Ukrainian director Tanu Muino for the music video for As It Was, the first single off of the new album.
