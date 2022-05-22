Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s relationship ‘now unbalanced’: report

Royal experts break down who currently holds all the power in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship.

This claim has been made by body language expert Judi James, during her interview with The Mirror.

“I think the tide has completely changed,” she began by admitting.



“Now [Meghan] seems to have taken a much more vulnerable Harry back to the U.S. with her and she seems to be more in the role of rescuer and protector with him.”

She also added, “[Meghan’s] used to being in front of the cameras she’s an actress but to Harry, this is a whole new world that he’s being judged by and being asked to perform.”