Scott Disick warns Travis Barker as Kourtney Kardashian ready to tie the knot!

Scott Disick is throwing Kourtney Kardashian under the bus as she gets ready to marry Travis Barker.

The 36-year-old, in a recent episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, spoke to Kourtney's sister Khloe, and threw shade at his ex for being 'difficult.'

The episode was shot right after Kourtney got engaged to Travis Barker in October 2021. The surprise party was carried on sans Scott and their three kids.

Khloe asks Scott: "How've you been?"

Scott takes a breath and responds, "Don't get me wrong, I'll always love your sister".

"I wasn't that caught off guard. I thought they'd already been married the way that she was talking."

"So it wasn't crazy", he admits then adds, "Thank God, because at another time in my life, if I would have heard that, life would've been over for me".

He added: "It does give me a lot of relief that she's happy, somebody else is taking care of her."

Speaking to the cameras, Scott admits that he feels it is "[his] fault] for breaking up [their] family" and that he had the responsibility to "be there for [Kourtney] and take care of her".

He proceeds to say that "even though we weren't together, I just felt that guilt. So it was a lot to handle."

"I...in a selfish way feel like a lot has kinda been lifted off of me. I think in the end...it's a good thing. I couldn't do the job of being with her."

He then lets out a sigh of relief and states that he "salutes Travis" because "he's in for a lot of work".

Khloe questions "what do you mean? Like with the whole family?'

Scott replies: "No, the family's the best part. Kourtney is not the simplest when it comes to...everything."

Khloe in her own confessional then states, "This is just him being snarky".

She continues: "He's acting out...it's so clear, it's so transparent. But if Kourtney was such as problem...why would he want to be with her for so many years?"