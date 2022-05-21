Will Royal Family survive after Queen Elizabeth's reign?

Prince Andrew's scandal, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's much-publicised exit have thrown the Royal Family's status into question.

A poll by Techne UK for Express.co.uk has revealed that young people predict END of monarchy after Queen's historic reign



The poll by Techne UK for Express.co.uk found 46 percent of 18-34-year-olds said the Royal Family will not survive when the Queen's historic reign, which is in its twilight years, comes to an end. Some 51 percent said it would and three percent did not know.



For 35-44-year-olds, 36 percent cast doubt over the future of the monarchy after Her Majesty. Across all age groups, the figure is lower at just under one in three people - 30 percent - saying the Firm would not survive. Some 65 percent said the Royal Family would continue and five percent did not know.

Faith in the institution is highest among the older generations, with only 12 percent of over 64s fearing its future beyond the Queen's rule.

Tory MP Sir John told Express.co.uk: "The constitutional monarchy is a critical part of our constitutional settlement. It's what provides stability in times of trouble and certainty in times of danger. We are in troubling and dangerous times, we've never needed the monarchy more."

"I think our job now is to inspire young people to know all the good the monarchy brings personified by Her Majesty the Queen, but not solely her, and all of the awful risks that its absence would inevitably mean."

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams insisted the monarchy is "very much part of our DNA," adding that "the monarchy will obviously survive after the Queen’s reign ends as King Charles will undoubtedly ascend the throne."

"However, the idea that William and Catherine would not one day be King and Queen Consort is truly bizarre. The institution has a habit of reinventing itself when needed. It changes with every reign. It also goes back over 1,000 years continuously save for the period of Cromwell’s rule. It is very much part of our DNA," said Richard.