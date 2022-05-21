Queen ‘battling disrespect’ from royal visits: ‘She’s fed up!’

File Footage

Queen Elizabeth has reportedly started “getting fed-up” from the ongoing disrespect she’s been facing during royal visits.



This claim has been made by royal biographer Ian Lloyd, the author of The Queen: 70 Chapters in the Life of Elizabeth II.

He told Express UK, “The only thing that wouldn't happen are walkabouts, so that is missing but that's going to be necessary at the moment. I also think she was starting to get fed up with walkabouts.”



“They were set up by her in the 1970s as a way of meeting people but these days people only wants selfies and photographs of her, they just hold up their cameras or, even more alarming, their iPads so she is faced with a wall of that when she looks at the crowd, it's horrible.”

“Princess Anne once said that, because of their phones, people now only actually believe they have seen something if they can photograph it so they lose the immediacy, their memory.”

“Also there is a lack of respect in this, when the walkabout started 40 or 50 years ago people would have never dreamed of sticking up a camera in the Queen's face.”