Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned against serving Netflix ‘old news’

File Footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s decision to slap Netflix with ‘old news’ has reportedly roused up the streaming giant and incurred its wrath.



Cele Otnes, a professor of marketing and author made this claim during an interview with Express UK.

There, she was quoted saying, “You know, my big concern about this whole Netflix thing is, that the world has changed so much.”

“The world has changed in that when you film all these things like the Invictus Games – we've already seen it all on social media.”

“Why do I want to watch the documentary in two months? I mean, it's old news.”

This is especially true since, the “world has changed so much,” with simultaneous playbacks and high speed streaming at people’s fingertips.