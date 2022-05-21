Kim Kardashian ‘walking thin line’ with Kanye West over custody plans: ‘It’s crazy’

Kim Kardashian finally sheds light on her dynamic with Kanye West, as well as her co-parenting agreement, following the public outbursts.

The reality TV star got candid about her desires for Kanye West and her children during the latest episode of The Kardashians.

There, she was quoted saying, “No matter what we're going through, I always want my kids to be around their daddy as much as possible and spend their mornings with daddy and drop them off at school.”

“No matter what, even in this crazy life we live, you just have to have a really open dialogue with your kids,” she admitted.

Before concluding she also admitted, “Kanye and I have had conversations. We have to talk every day for the kids, so you know, I hate that.”