Meghan Markle ‘becoming irritated’ by allegations: ‘Getting under her skin’

Sources reveal Meghan Markle is beginning to grow irritated with the allegations being thrown against her and they have all “been getting under her skin.”
This claim has been made by an inside source close to Heat magazine.
They addressed biographer Tina Brown’s allegations and admitted it had all gotten “under Meghan’s skin.”
The inside was also quoted saying, “These latest claims have really gotten under Meghan’s skin. She’s told her team that something needs to be done.”
“She’s so sick of the negative headlines and she’s desperate to come out fighting with some major damage control. “
“Meghan feels as though doing another chat with Oprah is the best way to change the narrative and counter all the negative claims she’s read about herself recently. She’s been in contact with Oprah’s people already.”
