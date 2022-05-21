Kourtney Kardashian to have her fairytale wedding: 'You can feel all the love'

Kourtney Kardashian is ready walk down the aisle!
This weekend, the 43-year-old is marrying the 'love of her life' Travis Barker in Portofino, Italy.
"You can feel all the love. Everyone is very excited to celebrate Kourtney and Travis," a wedding goer discloses to PEOPLE.
The insider adds, "It's a beautiful evening, Kourtney looks gorgeous!"
"They have a special menu with Italian wine, hand-made trofie al pesto pasta, sea bass and coffee parfaits," the source says of their meal. "The menu is decorated with a heart."
The duo will tie the knot in Castello Brown, a 16th-century castle in the seaside town of Portofino.
On Sunday, Kourtney and Travis legally got married in Santa Barbara.
"They had to legally get married first ahead of their big Italian wedding, which is happening very soon," the source said at the time. "All the details are set and the whole family, including all the kids, are very excited."
