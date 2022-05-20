Madonna jokes about wearing 'so many clothes' amid ban from Instagram live

Madonna recently reacted to Instagram blocking the singer from going live on the platform.

The Queen of Pop has been sharing bold pictures of herself on the Facebook-owned platform lately, leaving nothing to the imagination.

However, when the 63-year-old singer, joined by her pal, recently sat in front of a ring light to go live, a ‘blocked’ message appeared on her screen.

"We're going live," she said before calling out the community guidelines of the social media platform.

"We're blocked from live? What's happening? I've never worn so many clothes in my life. I'm speechless,” she exclaimed.

"Not Us!!!! violation community guidelines……….," she wrote in the caption of the clip.

The singer’s fans were not happy to hear the news as one fan wrote, “Lady, they’ve been blocking across platforms for “free” speech since 87. Give ‘em hell.”



"What exactly happened that violated the rules?" Asked another fan.