King Charles reacts to Duchess Sophie's heartfelt plea

King Charles expressed his appreciation for Duchess Sophie's meaningful work with the latest move.

The Duchess of Edinburgh recently appeared in a video, marking World Autism Acceptance Month.

The video statement was released on the official Instagram page of the National Autistic Society in order to highlight the importance of creating friendly surroundings for Autistic people by the charity's patron, Sophie.

Prince Edward's wife said, "April is when we celebrate World Autism Acceptance Month."

This is an opportunity for everyone to come together, to raise awareness and increase acceptance of autism, helping to create a society where autistic people are supported, understood and empowered," she stated.

It is pertinent to mention that Sophie was honoured by her brother-in-law, the King as he liked the video shared on the social media application.

The monarch reacted to Duchess Sophie's heartfelt plea to support autistic people after he was urged to appoint the 'secret weapon' of the royal family for important tasks, especially amid his cancer treatment.